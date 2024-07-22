Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Red Sox.

Freeman crushed a first-pitch fastball from Kutter Crawford 417 feet to right center field to get the Dodgers on the board in the first inning for his only hit of the night. He now has three homers in his last six games and is up to 16 for the year. Freeman has continued his masterful approach at the plate this season, as he is one of three hitters with a strikeout percentage below 15 and an ISO greater than .200. The 34-year-old is now slashing .292/.305/.503 with 66 RBI, 61 runs and a 58:66 BB:K in 438 plate appearances this year.