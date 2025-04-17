Freeman went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk against the Rockies on Wednesday in an 8-7 victory.

Freeman contributed to a seven-run Los Angeles first inning with a solo shot to right-center field. The star first baseman added a single later in the game to collect his third consecutive multi-hit performance. After a relatively slow start to the season, Freeman's hot three-game stretch has boosted his season batting average from .211 to .333, though he's played in only nine contests so far due to a nagging ankle injury.