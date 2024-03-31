Freeman went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI versus the Cardinals in an extra-inning loss Saturday.

Freeman put the Dodgers on the board with a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, and he helped force the game into an extra frame by singling and scoring the tying run in the ninth. The All-Star first baseman is showing no signs of slowing down in his 15th big-league campaign, slashing .333/.500/.500 with a home run, four RBI and a 5:6 BB:K through 24 plate appearances. Freeman is in a great spot to produce batting behind Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani in a loaded Dodgers lineup.