Freeman went 1-for-2 with four walks and three runs in a loss to the Cubs on Friday.

Freeman continues to get on base at an elite clip, as his .533 OBP through 10 games ranks fifth in the majors. The superstar first baseman also ranks second in the league with eight walks and is tied for fourth with 14 hits. Freeman is off to an excellent start in his quest to bat at least .300 for the fifth straight campaign.