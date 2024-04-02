Freeman went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI against the Giants in an 8-3 victory Monday.

Freeman is off to a hot start to the campaign, slashing .360/.500/.520 over 32 plate appearances. He's collected a pair of three-hit performances over his past three games, though only one of the hits during that span has gone for extra bases. Freeman has driven in six runs through seven games and should get ample opportunity to produce throughout the season with Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani hitting ahead of him.