Freeman went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-0 win over the Mets.

Freeman doubled his first time up and then doubled home two runs as part of an eight-run fifth inning for the Dodgers. He's now reached base six times in the last two games and has five RBI over that span. The 34-year-old is hitting .287/.406/.391 with a home run, 13 RBI, 12 runs and a 15:20 BB:K in 106 plate appearances.