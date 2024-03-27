Freeman batted third in the order for both Seoul Series games against the Padres as well as throughout the Cactus League slate, contradicting a comment by manager Dave Roberts early in camp that the first baseman would remain the Dodgers' No. 2 hitter despite the offseason signing of Shohei Ohtani.

Freeman batted second in each of the 161 games he played in last season, but it appears he'll move down a slot with Ohtani now in the fold. The veteran first baseman should get plenty of run-producing opportunities with Mookie Betts and Ohtani hitting ahead of him, and he'll also remain protected with the solid bat of catcher Will Smith behind him for most games. Freeman slashed .282/.333/.667 along with four homers and a team-leading 16 RBI over 42 plate appearances in spring action and went 1-for-6 with four walks in the Seoul Series versus San Diego.