Freeman went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and two walks in Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Freeman put the Dodgers ahead with a three-run blast in the bottom of the first and proceeded to reach base four times in the contest in a losing effort. It was the first baseman's 13th long ball of the season and the fourth in his last 15 games. Over that latter stretch he's batting .327 (18-for-55) with 14 RBI and 10 runs scored. Freeman has also recorded multiple hits in back-to-back games and in three of his last four.