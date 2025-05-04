Freeman went 3-for-5 with a home run, two total runs and four total RBI in a 10-3 victory against Atlanta on Saturday.

Freeman knocked in a run with a single in the fourth inning and later broke the game open with a three-run blast to center field in the eighth. In the process, the veteran first baseman extended his hitting streak to eight games -- a stretch during which he's batting a sizzling .483 (14-for-29) with two homers, 10 RBI and a 6:4 BB:K. Freeman has dealt with a lingering ankle injury at times early in the season, but he's been as potent as ever with a .338/.422/.662 slash line, six home runs and 21 RBI through 22 games.