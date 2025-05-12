Freeman went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Freeman supplied an RBI double in the first inning, a sacrifice fly in the fifth and a solo homer in the seventh. This was his bounce-back effort after seeing his 14-game hitting streak end with an 0-for-4 performance Saturday. During that streak, the first baseman his .472 (25-for-53) with nine extra-base hits and 19 RBI. For the season, he's at a superb .376/.437/.734 slash line with nine homers, 33 RBI, 22 runs scored, 10 doubles and one triple over 30 contests, though he's 0-for-1 on stolen base attempts.