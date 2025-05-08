Freeman went 3-for-4 with one run scored, one triple and four RBI in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Marlins.
Freeman got the Dodgers on the board in the sixth inning with an RBI single, and he added to the lead in the seventh with a bases-clearing RBI triple before being brought home by Andy Pages. Freeman has been on fire at the plate and is in the midst of a 12-game hitting streak, going 22-for-46 (.478) with 11 runs scored, four home runs and 18 RBI over that span.
More News
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Clubs another homer•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Remains red-hot•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Plates four runs vs. former squad•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Homers Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Belts two-run homer vs. Texas•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Swats third homer•