Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in an extra-inning loss to Miami on Tuesday.

Freeman twice gave the Dodgers a lead in the contest -- he plated a run with a single in the first inning and belted a 405-foot solo shot to center field in the sixth. The star first baseman not only has an 11-game hitting streak going, he's also tallied multiple hits in seven of those contests and is slashing a scorching .452/.531/.810 with four home runs, 14 RBI, 10 runs and a 7:6 BB:K during that span. Freeman missed some time earlier in the season due to an ankle injury and doesn't have enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting-average leaderboard, but if he did he'd be leading the National League with a .344 mark.