Freeman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Toronto.
Freeman homered for the second time all season -- his first round-tripper since March 28 -- and extended his hit streak to eight games. He's logged at least one RBI in seven of those contests (11 total) with a .444 batting average.
