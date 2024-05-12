Freeman went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Padres while also drawing a walk.

Freeman kicked things off for the Dodgers with a solo shot off Matt Waldron in the top of the first, giving the first baseman his fourth home run of the season. The veteran infielder would reach three times on the night after also doubling and drawing a walk, raising his average to .333 in the month of May. Freeman has now hit safely in five straight games and in 17 of his last 19 contests overall.