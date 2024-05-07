Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against the Marlins in Monday's 6-3 win.

Though his long ball didn't travel nearly as far, Freeman followed Shohei Ohtani in the first inning Monday as the pair slugged back-to-back homers. Freeman has yet to fully flex his power this season -- he has just three homers through 167 plate appearances -- but he's been otherwise productive, as usual, with a .292/.407/.445 slash line, 21 RBI, 18 runs and a stolen base. The veteran first baseman is also tied for seventh in the league with 10 doubles and tied for fifth with 24 walks.