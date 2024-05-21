Freeman went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Monday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The homer was Freeman's first since May 11 and his third in May. He gave the Dodgers the lead in the third inning, and they never looked back. Freeman is up to five long balls, 29 RBI, 31 runs scored, one stolen base and a .298/.409/.464 slash line through 50 contests. He's not hitting for as much power as he did last year, when he racked up 29 homers, 59 doubles and a .567 slugging percentage, but there's little to complain about from what the first baseman's provided so far in 2024.