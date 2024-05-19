Freeman went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Reds.

Freeman drew a leadoff walk to open the bottom of the fourth and would eventually come home to score the Dodgers' first run of the contest later in the frame on a single from Andy Pages. The star first baseman would add an RBI single in the fourth, along with a leadoff double in the eighth before coming around to score for a second time. Freeman had gone hitless in his previous two games but now has five multi-hit games in May to go along with six RBI and 14 runs scored. He's also tied for fifth in the league in doubles with 13 (Jarren Duran, Ezequiel Tovar, William Contreras).