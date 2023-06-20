Lux (knee) posted a video Tuesday on his personal Instagram account featuring him running on a treadmill.

Lux's video confirms that he's begun a running program about three and a half months after he underwent surgery to repair ACL and LCL tears in his right knee. The Dodgers still don't appear to be counting on Lux returning from the 60-day injured list at any point this season, but if he steers clear of any setbacks while ramping up the intensity of his running over the next several months, he could enter spring training with a clean bill of health.