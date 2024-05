Lux isn't in the Dodgers' lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

After a 1-for-5 performance during the Dodgers' Game 1 win, Lux will take a seat during the nightcap versus left-handed starter Jose Quintana. Miguel Rojas will start at the keystone instead while batting eighth.