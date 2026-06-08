Rays' Gavin Lux: Taking BP on Tuesday

Lux (shoulder) is scheduled to take live batting practice against teammate Craig Kimbrel (wrist) on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays announced May 12 that Lux was pulled off his minor-league rehab assignment due to left shoulder inflammation, after it was a right shoulder impingement sustained back in the spring that initially caused him to open the season on the shelf. Lux had been shut down from all baseball activities shortly after experiencing the setback, but the Rays' decision to clear him to face live pitching Tuesday suggests that he's been able to ramp back up over the last week or so. Tampa Bay hasn't provided any indication regarding when Lux might resume his rehab assignment, however, so his return from the 60-day IL shouldn't be viewed as imminent.