Rays' Gavin Lux: Finding rhythm in rehab assignment

Lux (shoulder) went 1-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and a stolen base in a rehab game for Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Since resuming his rehab assignment June 30, Lux has gone 7-for-24 with five walks, two steals and three runs scored over seven outings. The 28-year-old has been bitten by the injury bug on several occasions this year, first dealing with a right shoulder injury in the spring, next spraining his ankle during an April 11 rehab contest and then getting shut down May 12 due to left shoulder inflammation. Once Lux is finally ready to make his Rays debut, he'll likely be competing with Richie Palacios for reps at second base and Taylor Walls at shortstop.