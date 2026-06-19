Rays' Gavin Lux: Rehab assignment scheduled

Lux (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment June 29, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lux has been on the injured list all season due to shoulder and ankle issues, though he was cleared to resume taking live batting practice last week. Manager Kevin Cash said Friday that the 28-year-old's shoulder is feeling better now that he's a month removed from suffering a setback during a rehab game, but the Rays will continue to bring him back slowly and wait until the end of the month before returning him to minor-league action. More information about the duration of Lux's upcoming rehab assignment may come once he begins playing in games.