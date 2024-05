Lux is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

The Dodgers are facing a left-handed starting pitcher (David Peterson) for the second consecutive game, so the lefty-hitting Lux will once again be on the bench after he sat out the second leg of Tuesday's doubleheader. Miguel Rojas will step in at second base for Lux, who went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts in the Dodgers' 5-2 extra-inning win in the opening game of the twin bill Tuesday.