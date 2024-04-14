Stone (1-1) earned the win over San Diego on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 6.2 innings.

Stone retired the first 15 batters he faced until he issued a leadoff walk to Tyler Wade in the sixth frame. Wade was wiped out on a double play by the next batter, but Stone then gave up three consecutive base knocks to lose his no-hit and shutout bids. The right-hander gave up two more two-out hits and another run in the seventh before being pulled, but his overall work was strong enough to earn him his first win of the campaign. Despite the somewhat disappointing finish to his outing, this was easily his best start as a major-leaguer. Prior to Saturday, Stone had allowed eight runs over his first eight innings of the season.