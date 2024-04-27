Stone (2-1) earned the win Friday against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out two.

Stone was impressive Friday, holding Toronto to one run on Danny Jansen's fourth-inning homer while the Dodgers' offense provided plenty of support in the eventual 12-2 victory. The 25-year-old right-hander's held opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his last three outings, lowering his ERA to 4.68 with a 1.44 WHIP and 18:12 K:BB across five starts (25 innings) this season. He's currently slated for a tough home matchup versus Atlanta in his next outing.