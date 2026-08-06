Dodgers' Gavin Stone: Ready for rehab assignment

Stone (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Excluding the lone Cactus League appearance he made this spring, Stone will be pitching in a sanctioned game Thursday for the first time since Aug. 31, 2024. The 27-year-old righty underwent shoulder surgery in October of that year and missed the entire 2025 campaign, then experienced a setback this spring that prolonged his recovery. He's apparently been able to ramp up at the Dodgers' complex in Arizona over the past month without any major issues and will now kick off what will presumably be an extended rehab assignment. Given the Dodgers' ample starting depth, Stone could be preparing for a return to the big club as a multi-inning reliever.