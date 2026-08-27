Stone (shoulder) struck out five and allowed one hit and no walks over four shutout innings during his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Though Stone hasn't pitched in the big leagues since Aug. 31, 2024 after undergoing right shoulder surgery in October of that year and then hitting a snag in his recovery earlier this spring, he hasn't exhibited any signs of rust since kicking off his rehab assignment earlier this month. Through four starts at Oklahoma City, Stone has submitted a 1.54 ERA, 0.43 WHIP and 18:1 K:BB in 11.2 innings. The magnificent run at Triple-A in addition to Roki Sasaki's (finger) impending move to the 15-day injured list could clear the way for Stone to claim a starting spot in the six-man rotation or work in bulk relief behind Shohei Ohtani (knee) upon returning from the 60-day IL. Stone, who built up to 58 pitches Wednesday, may need at make at least one more appearance in the minors before the Dodgers consider activating him.