Dodgers' Gavin Stone: Tosses three innings in rehab start

Stone (shoulder) pitched three innings, allowing one run on one hit and a walk while striking out five batters in a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Stone was making his second start with Oklahoma City since starting his minor-league rehab assignment Aug. 6. The 27-year-old has been sidelined since undergoing right shoulder surgery in October 2024, but he's now nearing a return to action with the Dodgers. He was able to notch 32 strikes over 46 total pitches, and the team will likely look to ramp up the workload even more in his next rehab outing next week.