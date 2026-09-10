Stone (shoulder/biceps) resumed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, allowing three runs over two-thirds of an inning.

Stone went two weeks in between rehab appearances as he recovered from a minor biceps issue. He had pitched tremendously in his first four outings prior to Wednesday, yielding just two runs with an 18:1 K:BB in 11.2 frames. If he can rediscover that form, Stone could help the Dodgers down the stretch. The 27-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2024 after undergoing shoulder surgery in October of that year and then experiencing a setback this spring.