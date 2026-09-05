Stone (shoulder) hasn't made a rehab appearance for Triple-A Oklahoma City since Aug. 26 due to a minor biceps injury, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Stone skipped out on a rehab start this week to recover from the injury, but the Dodgers are hopeful that he'll be able to make another appearance or two at Triple-A before making his return from the 60-day injured list. Prior to the biceps issue cropping up, Stone had been magnificent through his first four rehab starts, posting a 1.54 ERA, 0.43 WHIP and 18:1 K:BB in 11.2 innings. Stone's stellar form at Triple-A looked to have put him in the mix to potentially enter the Dodgers' six-man rotation once activated, but the biceps injury makes it more likely that he works in relief if he's activated before the end of the regular season.

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