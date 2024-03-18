Stone has been informed by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts that he's won the fifth spot in the rotation, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Stone was told he officially won the job after he struck out eight of the 11 batters he faced during an exhibition appearance versus Team Korea on Monday in Seoul. The young right-hander also impressed during Cactus League action, allowing just one run with a 9:1 K:BB over 9.2 innings of work. Stone struggled mightily during his time with the big club last season, but a 32.6 percent strikeout rate in the minors points to his upside.