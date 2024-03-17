Stone is likely to open the season as the Dodgers' No. 5 starter, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Stone earned the rotation spot with an impressive Cactus League performance which saw him yield just one run with a 9:1 K:BB over 9.2 innings of work. The 25-year-old was knocked around last season with the Dodgers, posting a 9.00 ERA and 22:13 K:BB across 31 frames. However, Stone is a former top prospect who collected a 32.6 percent strikeout rate in the minors. He should be better equipped for success in the big leagues in 2024 and makes for a fine late-round fantasy option.