Stone (0-1) was tagged with the loss after he pitched three innings, giving up five runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out five in Sunday's 8-1 defeat against the Cubs.

Stone didn't have his best stuff Sunday and it was paired with two fielding errors by his infield, leading to a poor result. Through two starts in 2024, the right-hander has surrendered eight runs (four earned) on 11 hits and four walks over eight innings, navigating plenty of traffic on the basepaths. The 25-year-old is tentatively set to return to the mound Saturday at home versus the Padres.