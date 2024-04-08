Stone (0-1) was tagged with the loss after he pitched three innings, giving up five runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out five in Sunday's 8-1 defeat against the Cubs.
Stone didn't have his best stuff Sunday and it was paired with two fielding errors by his infield, leading to a poor result. Through two starts in 2024, the right-hander has surrendered eight runs (four earned) on 11 hits and four walks over eight innings, navigating plenty of traffic on the basepaths. The 25-year-old is tentatively set to return to the mound Saturday at home versus the Padres.
More News
-
Dodgers' Gavin Stone: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Gavin Stone: Officially captures fifth spot•
-
Dodgers' Gavin Stone: Expected to be fifth starter•
-
Dodgers' Gavin Stone: Frontrunner for No. 5 starter role•
-
Dodgers' Gavin Stone: Making push for rotation spot•
-
Dodgers' Gavin Stone: Early starting role possible•