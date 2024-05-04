Stone did not factor into the decision Friday against Atlanta, allowing one run on five hits one walk over six innings. He struck out five.

Stone looked solid Friday night against a tough Atlanta lineup, generating 14 whiffs and five punchouts. His only blemish on the evening was a 449-foot solo shot allowed to Austin Riley in the first inning. Stone has made four straight starts allowing two or fewer runs, tossing a 2.35 ERA in 23 innings over that span. The Dodgers right-hander is slated to make his next start against the Marlins at home.