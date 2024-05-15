Stone (4-1) got the win Tuesday against the Giants, allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out two over six innings.

Stone walked more batters than he struck out, which is never ideal, but he generated a bunch of soft contact with the only run against him coming off a base hit in the sixth inning. That's now four straight quality starts for Stone during which he's allowed one run in each. Over his last six starts, the 25-year-old boasts a 2.00 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 18:12 K:BB in 36 innings. The strikeouts aren't there but Stone continues to give the Dodgers excellent length and tentatively lines up to face Arizona at home to begin next week.