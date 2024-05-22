Stone (4-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings.

Stone reached at least six innings for a fifth consecutive outing but just missed out on a quality start this time around. The Diamondbacks scratched out a pair of runs on him in the second and another in the fifth before Christian Walker crushed a solo home run in the sixth to make it a 4-1 ballgame. Tuesday was Stone's first time giving up more than a run since April 20 and his first loss since April 7. He now owns a 3.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 34:17 K:BB in 50 innings and lines up for a road start against the Mets next week.