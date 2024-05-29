Stone (5-2) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Mets, scattering three hits over seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.
The 25-year-old righty delivered his best performance of the season, firing 63 of 87 pitches for strikes in his sixth quality start of the year. Stone's seven Ks were a season high, and he'll take a 3.16 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 41:17 K:BB through 57 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Rockies.
More News
-
Dodgers' Gavin Stone: Dodgers-Mets game postponed•
-
Dodgers' Gavin Stone: Allows four runs in loss•
-
Dodgers' Gavin Stone: Cruises by Giants for win•
-
Dodgers' Gavin Stone: Another impressive outing•
-
Dodgers' Gavin Stone: Strikes out five in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Gavin Stone: Goes seven innings in second win•