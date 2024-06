Stone allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Royals on Friday.

Stone's three-start winning streak was snapped, but he picked up his first quality start over three outings in June. The right-hander has been steady this year -- this was just the fourth time in 13 starts he's given up three runs. He's now at a 3.01 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB over 74.2 innings. Stone is projected to make his next start at Colorado.