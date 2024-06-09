Stone (7-2) earned the win over the Yankees on Saturday, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 5.2 innings.

It looked like Stone could be in for a rough outing when he allowed a single to each of the first two batters he faced in the first inning, but he recovered to retire Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo without allowing a run to score. The right-hander allowed New York to plate one run in each of the following two frames, but he was able to navigate through 5.2 innings with just those two runs on his ledger. Stone needed some help when he departed with two outs and the bases full of Yankees in the sixth, and Alex Vesia provided that assistance by getting Anthony Volpe to fly out to end the threat. Stone has recorded a victory in seven of his past 10 starts and has given up more than two runs just once during that span. He's shining in his first full big-league season, recording a 2.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 53:21 K:BB through 67.2 innings.