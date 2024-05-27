Stone and the Dodgers will not play Monday after their game against the Mets was postponed due to inclement weather, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The two teams will now play a doubleheader Tuesday. Stone and Tylor Megill had been slated to take the ball Monday but now will have their starts pushed back a day.
