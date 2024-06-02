Stone (6-2) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out six over five shutout innings to earn the win Sunday over the Rockies.

Stone has blanked the Mets and the Rockies over 12 innings across his last two starts. He had a 3.60 ERA as of May 21, but it's down to 2.90 with a 1.19 WHIP and 47:19 K:BB through 62 innings after his pair of scoreless outings. Stone's next start is projected to be much tougher, as he's lined up for a road outing versus the AL-leading Yankees.