Stone (3-1) picked up the win Wednesday against Miami, allowing one run on six hits and no walks over seven innings. He struck out four.

Outside of a solo homer to Bryan De La Cruz in the fourth inning, Stone was exceptional, yielding one run for a third consecutive start. He's lasted at least six innings in three straight outings, dragging his ERA down to 3.55 through 38.0 frames. With Bobby Miller (shoulder) nearing the start of a rehab assignment, Stone could only have a couple more go-arounds in the Dodgers' rotation, with a date at San Francisco on tap for Tuesday.