Stone came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Mets, giving up two runs on four hits and five walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out only one.

The 25-year-old right-hander needed 72 pitches to record 10 outs and managed only 38 strikes, as he failed to complete four innings for the second time in four starts. Stone's erratic beginning to the season has left him with a 6.00 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB through 18 innings, and he could be running out of time to lock up a rotation spot with Walker Buehler (elbow) and Bobby Miller (shoulder) closing in on returns from the IL. Stone is scheduled to make his next start on the road in Toronto next weekend.