Stone allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over five-plus innings but did not factor in the decision Sunday. He struck out six while the Dodgers beat the Cardinals.

Stone struck out the side in the first inning and yielded just one run through four frames. He gave up another in the fifth and was charged with a third run after walking the leadoff batter in the sixth. Stone's velocity was up across the board, with his fastball averaging just over 95 mph. He forced 16 whiffs on 85 pitches, including nine with a dominant changeup. Stone is currently projected to make his next start against the Cubs.