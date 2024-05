The Dodgers optioned Varland to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Since coming up from the minors in late April, Varland has given up one earned run through 5.1 innings while striking out three batters and walking four. He last pitched Tuesday, so he'll return to the minors to make room for a fresh arm in Eduardo Salazar, as the Dodgers prepare to rely on their bullpen to get them through Wednesday's affair with the Giants.