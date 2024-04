The Dodgers optioned Varland to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Varland will return to Triple-A after being recalled by the Dodgers on April 6. He pitched against the Cubs on April 7, when he gave up two runs (one earned) on one hit over 0.1 innings. Prior to his call-up, Varland appeared in three games for OKC, giving up two runs on one hit and one walk over 3.2 innings.