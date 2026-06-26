Nationals' Gus Varland: Sent to Triple-A

Varland was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after Thursday's 10-5 loss to the Phillies.

Varland was tagged with the loss Thursday after he entered the contest with the score knotted up at 5-5 in the eighth inning, surrendering five runs on six hits while striking out two batters over two innings. The right-hander was able to blank the Phillies in the eighth inning before he came undone in the ninth, allowing five hits, including two homers. He has now combined to give up 11 runs over seven frames in his last six appearances out of the bullpen with Washington, watching his ERA balloon from 4.01 to 6.25 over 31.2 innings on the year. Varland is far from the only problem in the Nationals' bullpen recently, as the team combined to allow 15 ninth-inning runs over the final three contests of their four-game set with the Phillies.