Nationals' Gus Varland: Collects sixth save

Varland gave up a run on a hit and a walk in the ninth inning Tuesday to record his sixth save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Royals. He struck out one.

The right-hander entered the game to protect a three-run lead, and while he did serve up a solo shot to Lane Thomas, Varland got the job done on 23 pitches (14 strikes). His brother Louis also notched a save for the Blue Jays on Tuesday, making them the fourth set of brothers in MLB history to pick up saves on the same day, with Edwin Diaz and Alexis Diaz having most recently accomplished the feat May 17, 2022. The Nationals' Varland has the team's two most recent saves, and he seems to have nudged his way to the front of the line for closing opportunities, as neither Clayton Beeter nor Richard Lovelady have collected a save in June.