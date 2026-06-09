Nationals' Gus Varland: Secures fifth save

Varland picked up the save in Monday's 4-3 win over San Francisco. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

With Clayton Beeter recording four outs between the seventh and eighth innings, Varland was called upon to handle the ninth frame and worked around a leadoff walk to Rafael Devers and a two-out single by Jung Hoo Lee to secure the win for Washington. It marked Varland's fifth save of the campaign and first since May 7. Overall, the right-hander owns a 4.01 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB across 24.2 innings. He's in the mix for save opportunities, though Beeter likely sits slightly ahead of Varland in the pecking order.