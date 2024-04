Varland was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

Varland will return to the major-league roster after being sent down to Oklahoma City on April 8. The right-hander has pitched two-thirds of an inning with the Dodgers over two appearances this season, allowing two runs (one earned). He'll replace Ryan Brasier (calf) in the bullpen for Los Angeles after Brasier was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday.